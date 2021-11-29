The Sandbox token is up almost 20% today: Where to buy SAND

The live SAND price today is $7.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.5 billion. SAND has gained 19.58% in the last 24 hours. Here are the best places to buy SAND now.

Top places to buy SAND now

As SAND is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SAND using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SAND right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SAND

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SAND.

What is SAND?

Launched in 2011 by Pixowl, The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual world allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. By combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community. According to the official whitepaper, the Sandbox platform’s main mission is to introduce blockchain technology in mainstream gaming successfully.

Should I buy SAND today?

The price of SAND is now more than three times what it was 10 days ago. Investing in cryptocurrencies or investments and lending linked to them involves taking very high risks with your money.

SAND price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, SAND’s price will drop to $5.8 in 2022. However, it will reverse its losses marvelously. They predict it will trade for $13.3 in 5 years.

