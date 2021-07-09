Blockchain copy trading platform botXcoin has bullied the market this week, doing more than 6x. Here’s where to buy BOTX.

Although the cryptocurrency market has recently been dominated by projects on the Binance Smart Chain, a certain Ethereum-based token has dominated the top gainers of the market this week. botXcoin (BOTX), a blockchain-native copy trading protocol, has rocketed to new highs on the back of a 590% 7-day rally.

Keep on reading to find out more about BOTX, as well as how and where to buy the coin.

How & where to buy botXcoin in the UK and elsewhere

botXcoin is a widely used project, and as such BOTX coins are easy to purchase. All you need to do is sign up with a regulated, reliable, and reputable broker and you can start trading cryptocurrency today. Create a free account, fund your account, and you’re ready to trade.

What is botXcoin?

botXcoin is a dApp (decentralised application) that uses the Ethereum blockchain to enable truly decentralised and transparent copy trading. Copy-trading is a feature pioneered by social trading platforms such as eToro, whereby users can “follow” veteran traders and automatically copy the exact trades they make.

This has been extremely popular with new investors and novice traders, who can learn the ropes of the financial world from the best in the business. botXcoin’s innovations include incorporating a remuneration system for leading traders (traders get paid via the blockchain for every trade copied) and creating a real-time risk scoring system (prospective followers can find traders who make trades that suit their risk tolerance).

Copy-trading has already enjoyed significant success and proliferation, and botXcoin’s efforts to port this system to the blockchain seeks to take it to the next level. The transparency and automation offered could be huge draws for both copy-traders and seasoned pros looking to gain extra passive income.

Should I buy botXcoin today?

botXcoin has captured the attention of numerous cryptocurrency traders this week after increasing in price by more than 500%. Currently priced at $1.80, BOTX is still cheap and could increase in value further still. BOTX also has a genuine use case, differentiating it from other tokens whose value is purely speculative.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, retail investing and trading has become significantly more popular, with many people looking for extra income with the economy struggling. Copy-trading has certainly gained supporters during this time and is making a strong case for itself as a way to bolster increasingly throttled income streams.

As such, there is a good chance that BOTX will become more widely adopted as more and more applications move onto the blockchain.