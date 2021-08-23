Where to buy Cardano: ADA blasts through all-time high

Cardano has surged to a new all-time high, with October’s Alonzo upgrade edging closer every day

Cardano (ADA) has become the first major cryptocurrency to register a new all-time high in the second half of the 2021 bull run, surging to $2.85 this morning after a 7% increase. ADA has now overtaken Binance Coin’s (BNB) market cap, and sits behind only Bitcoin and Ether as the third-largest coin.

There’s still time to buy Cardano before its upcoming Alonzo upgrade (slated for October) sends the price even higher—find out where to buy ADA in this article.

What is Cardano and what is the Alonzo upgrade?

Cardano is a third-generation cryptocurrency and smart contracts platform created by Charles Hoskinson, who also co-founded Ethereum. Cardano seeks to directly address many of the issues faced by Ethereum, such as scalability, in order to challenge for the title of number one smart contracts platform.

The Alonzo hard fork, which is scheduled to go live in October, will finally allow smart contracts to go live on the Cardano mainnet. This will finally bring “programmable money” to Cardano and will enable decentralised finance (DeFi) and decentralised apps (dApps) to run on the network.

Should I buy ADA today?

As the hard fork keeps approaching, Cardano’s price keeps rising. The coin is up by an astonishing 97% over the last two weeks, which are numbers rarely seen by a project of this size. While the current price chart has an almost vertical gradient and a pullback is possible, it is likely that the price will continue to rise as hype builds surrounding the upgrade.

While the hard fork is common knowledge among crypto enthusiasts, the mainstream is still yet to cotton on. This gives investors the chance to beat the crowds by getting in early, a classic “buy the rumour” trade. With the price currently at $2.81, traders can take this opportunity to buy before ADA picks up another head of steam.

