The Polkadot (DOT) token has recovered sharply and is up by 10% in the past 24 hours

The Polkadot token is currently trading at $31.40 and has seen a steady build-up in volumes. The DOT token could possibly see more gains and might breach its all-time high (ATH) located at $49.35 currently. The coin could possibly reward its long term holders if the price uptrend continues in the future. The Polkadot network is seen as the pioneer of the next generation of blockchain technology that will thrive on interoperability.

How & where to buy Polkadot in the UK and elsewhere

The Polkadot token is very popular and most platforms have listed the coin. If you wish to trade cryptocurrencies, then you will need to open a trading account with a broker/exchange platform. All you need to do is submit a username, password and email address. You will receive a verification mail and will be asked to submit documents such as a driving license and utility bill to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. This additional information is required to secure the site for all users.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your convenience, we have listed two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy DOT with Binance today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy DOT with CEX.IO today

What is Polkadot?

The Polkadot network provides cross-chain functionality for assets and data. The DOT token is used for governance and staking purposes inside the Polkadot ecosystem. The interoperability provided by Polkadot is valuable for developers who wish to deploy tokens on more than one network. The Polkadot network provides distribution of data over many chains, drastically reducing transaction time especially when one network is overburdened.

Should I buy DOT today?

The Polkadot token is currently surging and the coin could achieve the price of $35 and beyond if the rally continues in the future. Below is the daily chart for Polkadot that shows the current price spike that was fuelled by a rise in volume that started at the $28.5 level.

Polkadot daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The coin could break its ATH and establish new records if the bulls continue to push prices.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.