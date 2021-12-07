Quant launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale, without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network. If you want to learn how and where to buy Quant, look no farther than this quick guide.

Top places to buy Quant now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy QNT with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy QNT with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Quant?

Quant is the first project to solve the interoperability problem through the creation of the first blockchain operating system. The project is built as an operating system distributed ledger technology— and Overledger Network — for connecting different blockchain networks. The project is billed as the first OS to be built for blockchains.

The main aim of Quant — using Overledger — is to bridge the gap that exists between different blockchains. The backbone of the project is the Overledger network, which Quant bills as the ecosystem on which the future digital economy ecosystem will be built.

Should I buy Quant today?

Take all investment advice with a grain of salt. Nothing is certain.

Quant price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the Quant price can go up to $509 in just one year. The long-term earning potential is +192% in one year.

Quant on social media