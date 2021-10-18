The Stacks token is currently trading at $2.68 with 29% gains in a day. The STX coin could possibly rise by another 20-30% if the bulls manage to prevail. The token saw a sudden spurt in volumes at the $2.19 level that managed to push prices and it looks like the rally might extend if the whales retain interest. The token has attracted strong interest from investors.

How & where to buy Stacks in the UK and elsewhere

If you would like to purchase the STX token, you will need to sign up with a broker/exchange platform and register an account. Many investors want to learn more about this exciting new project that can redefine how we use the internet. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms that are regulated and safe to purchase cryptocurrency tokens.

You should avoid decentralised exchanges because they are not well regulated.

What is Stacks?

The Stacks network will help to onboard smart contracts and dApps to Bitcoin. The STX is the native token of the Stacks network. The token is used as fuel inside the network. The network makes use of Clarity, a language built for the smart contracts that use the Stacks blockchain network.

Should I buy STX today?

The Stacks network has seen a huge rise in value in the past 24 hours. The early holders of STX could see huge gains in the future if the coin continues to rise in the future. The token has managed to amass a huge following from loyal investors.

The first target for the Stacks token is the $2. 93 level after which the STX coin could target the $3 level.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.