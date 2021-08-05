Where to buy Stafi tokens: FIS coin price surges 130%

Stafi (FIS) is one of today’s hottest cryptocurrency projects, surging in price by more than 100% following a 5,500% surge in trading volume.

If you want to invest in STAFI Protocol crypto, or if you simply want to find out more information about the cryptocurrency, this article explains all of the key information you need to know. Read on to get started.

If you'd like to know more information about the cryptocurrency, this article explains all of the key information you need to know.

What is Stafi?

It is a cryptocurrency project, and FIS is the platform’s native token.

Stafi is short for Staking Finance, and it is a protocol within the decentralised finance space that aims to unlock the liquidity of staked assets. By using Stafi, your staking rate can be increased to a higher level (theoretically 100%).

This makes staking a much more profitable practice, reinforced by the STAFI Protocol’s security system.

Should I buy Stafi coin today?

If you have analysed the cryptocurrency both on a fundamental and technical level, and you believe it is destined for long-term growth, buying some FIS tokens and holding them in a wallet to speculate on their future value could be a good move. You can also use FIS to participate in the enhanced staking process.

However, cryptocurrencies are very volatile assets, so make sure you take your time and conduct comprehensive due diligence.

Stafi price prediction 2021

Our FIS crypto price prediction is as follows: up to $2.76 this year, $3.09 by 2022 and $6.20 within 5 years.