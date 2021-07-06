The continued success of the Uniswap V3 launch has helped UNI outperform the rest of the top ten cryptos. Find out where to buy UNI in this article.

UniSwap’s native token, UNI, has rallied by 11% today and by around 26% over the last week. These weekly gains are the greatest of the top ten cryptocurrencies, making UNI a potential pick for July. With Uniswap V3’s launch continuing to go smoothly, UNI has a potential platform from which to grow further throughout 2021.

Here’s how and where to buy UniSwap (UNI) today.

How & where to buy UnniSwap in the UK and elsewhere

UNI tokens can be purchased from pretty much all of the top exchange and broker platforms, by virtue of UNI’s place among the most popular coins on the market. We’ve shortlisted a couple of the most reputable and trustworthy trading platforms below; simply sign up with one to start investing today.

What is UniSwap?

UniSwap is the largest and most popular DEX, or decentralised exchange. Whereas traditional, centralised exchanges maintain an order book that matches up buyers and sellers, UniSwap uses a model called automated market making (AMM).

This model uses an algorithm to determine pricing, and creates liquidity with “liquidity pools”, where users can deposit their tokens, receiving a portion of trading fees in return for helping to make the market.

Due to its truly decentralised nature and the ability for users to participate in the market, UniSwap has enjoyed huge success and has had several copycat DEXs try to imitate its business model.

Should I buy UniSwap today?

UniSwap has performed exceptionally well this week, especially considering the struggles facing the majority of the cryptocurrency market at present. Bitcoin is still struggling, and few other large-cap coins have managed double-digit gains this week.

UniSwap recently launched its V3 protocol, allowing for several new features including Concentrated Liquidity, allowing users greater control over how they receive rewards. The next stage of the upgrade process will enable Layer 2 scaling on UniSwap.

This is planned for summer 2021, and if successful, will dramatically reduce gas fees for users. If this L2 upgrade goes without a hitch, the number of UNI users could arguably increase significantly, potentially nudging the value of UNI up even higher.

UNI Price Prediction

UniSwap is currently changing hands for $22, and has been charting a steady increase on the 24-hour chart. Having been largely rangebound for the last month, the general bearish trend that set in after May’s crypto crash seems to have reversed, and as such, observers could reasonably expect bullish price action to continue.

Monthly highs of around $27 are now well within reach, and if UNI can break through a resistance band around $30, then we could see a return to the all-time high of $44.92, which was set at the beginning of May.