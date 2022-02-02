The cryptocurrency Adventure Gold is rallying today, riding the success of the NFT market and metaverse tokens like MANA and SAND. The native ERC-20 token of the Loot non-fungible token (NFT) project gained 112% in 24 hours.

This article has all the info you need about this asset, including whether it’s worth investing in and the top places to buy Adventure Gold now.

Top places to buy Adventure Gold now

As AGLD is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase AGLD using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy AGLD right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for AGLD

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including AGLD.

What is Adventure Gold?

Adventure Gold is the token of Loot, text-based, randomized adventure gear created and stored on-chain. Dom Hofmann, the cofounder of social media network Vine, is behind this project.

The project is unique in its deliberate lack of a front-end interface, stats, images, or functionality. Instead, it is based on a set of 8,000 text-based NFTs.

The community is free to interpret these any way they want. They contain texts of gears ranging from the “Holy Greaves of Giants” to the “Grim Shout”.

Should I buy Adventure Gold today?

Adventure Gold skyrocketed on news of a Coinbase listing back in September of last year, but has since reversed a lot of its gains. It may be rallying now, but its price might swing down in the near future.

Adventure Gold price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts an average price of $3.59 for 1 AGLD in 2025. Digital Coin predicts 2023, 2025 and 2029 price targets of $1.92, $2.39 and $4.91 respectively.

Adventure Gold on social media