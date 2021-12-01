CertiK is up almost 74% in the last 24 hours, currently just below $3 per CTK with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $231.5 million. If you want to know where to buy CertiK, you’d be happy to know we wrote this guide just for you.

Top places to buy CertiK now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is CertiK?

CertiK Chain, a security-first, delegated proof-of-stake blockchain, for trustworthy execution of mission-critical applications, including DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. CertiK Chain prioritizes cross-chain compatibility, built as a Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. Across protocols, blockchain projects can receive security insights with the Security Oracle, which provides real-time guards of on-chain transactions, identifying and flagging a wide range of malicious vulnerabilities before they occur.

Should I buy CertiK today?

According to Wallet Investor, CertiK can be a lucrative buy. The following section provides the platform’s price prediction. Cryptocurrencies fluctuate wildly and CertiK could reverse its gains just as easily. Be prepared for price swings.

CertiK price prediction

Wallet Investor anticipates a long-term increase. In 5 years, they expect the price will have reached $4.9. If you invest $100 in CertiK now, you can expect a profit of +166.29% if WI’s prediction materializes.

CertiK on social media