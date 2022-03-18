Nexo bags “Best Cryptocurrency Wallet” at 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Nexo, which is a leading regulated institution for digital assets, has been awarded “Best Cryptocurrency Wallet” at the 6th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, a prestigious international awards imitative.

Nexo has been recognized for its cutting-edge technology, user accessibility and friendliness, and its overall mission to act as a bridge between digital and traditional finance. Fintech Breakthrough Awards acknowledges the Nexo Wallet, which houses the Earn Crypto Interest suite, Nexo’s flagship Instant Crypto Credit Lines, and the instant Nexo Exchange.

After receiving the award, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Nexo, Antoni Trenchev, said:

“We are proud to receive this award and industry recognition from FinTech Breakthrough. The Nexo team’s pursuit of excellence – from product development to licensing across the world – has brought about a new generation of professional financial services for digital assets. We will continue to dedicate our efforts to empowering as many people as possible to be a part of the better, fairer financial system crypto has created.”

FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is a prestigious international awards program that honors FinTech innovators and leaders from around the world in several industries including Digital Banking, Lending, Personal Finance, Payments, Investments, InsurTech, and RegTech among others.

This year’s FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted over 3,950 nominees. The other winners who received awards in different sectors include Binance, Afterpay, Monday, BNY Mellon, S&P Global, Mastercard, Bread, Blockdaemon, First Citizens Bank, Experian, and Webull.

While awarding Nexo, the Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough, James Johnson, said:

“Crypto users need more instant and efficient ways of accessing their assets along with real-world flexibility, and Nexo’s user-friendly platform delivers this with a high premium on security as well. The Nexo Wallet is the easiest and most secure place to buy, sell or trade crypto – and we are thrilled to congratulate Nexo on winning the ‘Best Cryptocurrency Wallet’ award for 2022.”

Nexo

Nexo is a regulated digital assets company that seeks to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies.

Nexo offers an exchange service that allows users to trade over 300 market pairs, an Instant Crypto Credit lines that are tax-efficient, a high yield Earn Crypto Interest suite, a sophisticated OTC trading platform, and a wallet called Nexo wallet that provides top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security.