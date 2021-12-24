After NFT gaming ecosystem platform Sandbox raised $93 million in an investment round, the Sandbox (SAND) token price hit an all-time high of $3.45 on November 3. Then, it gained another 150%, reaching a peak of $8.51 about a month ago. It’s currently trading for $6.26. If you want to know what SAND is, whether it’s worth investing in, and where to buy SAND now, you’d be happy to know we wrote this guide just for you!

What is Sandbox?

The Sandbox is a virtual gaming ecosystem based on Ethereum and Unity Software. Under its play-to-earn model, players can create, own and monetise their gaming experience using SAND. The platform features an NFT marketplace for creators to trade their assets and Voxedit, an asset creation tool for producing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be used in-game. The Sandbox Game Maker lets anyone build, share and monetise 3D games on the platform. Token holders can vote on key decisions related to the ecosystem via a DAO.

Pixowl launched Sandbox a decade ago. Pixowl was founded by entrepreneurs Arthur Madrid and Sebastien Borget and acquired by the prominent Hong Kong-based VC fund Animoca Brands in 2018.

SAND can be a profitable investment if you pick the right time to buy it. Take all price predictions or recommendations to buy or not to buy with a grain of salt.

Sandbox price prediction

Digital Coin forecasts that the token’s price will average $7.89 next year and reach $9.42 in 2025. By 2028, it will hit $21.

Price Prediction estimates that SAND will be worth $7.3 on average in 2022, then triple to $22.17 in 2025 and move up to $145 by 2030.

