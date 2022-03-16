POLS down 33%, time to buy the dip? Top places to buy POLS

After a recent surge of more than 100%, the token of Polkastarter, POLS, has begun to decline rapidly. Today, it has lost a third of its value. However, technical indicators show it might be facing a bull run.

Look no further than this short article to find out what POLS is, if it’s worth buying the dip, and the best places to buy POLS.

Top places to buy POLS now

As POLS is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase POLS using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy POLS right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for POLS

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including POLS.

What is POLS?

POLS is the native utility token of the Polkastarter platform and plays a number of roles in its ecosystem, being used for liquidity mining, governance, paying transaction fees, and gaining eligibility to participate in POLS-holder only pools.

Polkastarter is a blockchain platform designed to provide an easy to use launchpad for cross-chain token pools and auctions. It is most commonly used by early-stage blockchain projects that want to raise capital and easily distribute their tokens at the same time.

Through Polkastarter, blockchain projects can easily create their own cross-chain swap pools, which allow them to securely raise funds, while users can invest without risks, since swaps are automatically executed by smart contracts.

Should I buy POLS today?

POLS can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

POLS price prediction

GOV Capital remains bullish on POLS despite the current price developments. They predict it will trade for more than $7 in a year and for $47.6 in 5 years.

POLS on social media