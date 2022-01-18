The live Propy price today is $3.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.6 million. Propy is up 47% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Propy, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Propy now

As PRO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase PRO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy PRO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for PRO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including PRO.

What is Propy?

Propy, a company supported by Silicon Valley leaders and the National Association of Realtors, is revolutionizing the real estate industry by deploying a novel technology.

It was built with the vision to automate the real estate sales process. The Palo Alto-based company is writing new pages in real estate history by introducing the technology to allow entirely online and self-driving real estate transactions on smart contracts.

Propy is automating the process for all participants to make closing faster, easier and more secure. The product helps brokers, agents and title companies migrate to a paperless remote closing.

With Propy, you can receive, counter, reject or accept offers instantly according to their website. You can share offer information with sellers automatically, manage all offers for all listings in one easy to use dashboard, and eliminate the need for multiple systems.

It’s also possible to audit transactions, manage documents and save on compliance costs.

Should I buy Propy today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Propy price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase of the price of Propy. The price prognosis for early 2027 is $9.14. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +135.12%. A $100 investment in Propy now might reach $235 in 2027.

Propy on social media