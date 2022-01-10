Immutable X, the first layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, is one of the strongest performers in the top 100 biggest coins by market cap today. It gained an impressive 14% in the last 24 hours on news of an upcoming Binance listing.

If you want to know more about Immutable X, whether it’s a good investment, and the best places to buy IMX, its native token, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy IMX now

As IMX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase IMX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy IMX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for IMX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including IMX.

What is IMX?

According to Immutable X, its blockchain does away with Ethereum’s limitations like low scalability, poor user experience, illiquidity, and slow developer experience.

Instead, users benefit from instant trading and massive scalability while enjoying zero gas fees for minting and trading NFTs without compromising user or asset security.

To achieve that, Immutable X is built with STARK zk-rollups, a technology that Vitalik Buterin considers Ethereum to be “all-in on.”

Thanks to this technology, users will be able to create and distribute assets like ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens on a massive scale.

Chris Clay, the game Ddrector of Gods Unchained, a project already building on Immutable X, stated that Immutable X allows Gods Unchained to implement a new meta-system that was previously impossible.

In this fashion, Immutable X aims to create a world-class experience for users and developers alike.

Should I buy IMX today?

IMX can be a lucrative investment, but don’t rely on predictions for its price in the future based on current performance, especially long-term predictions. Past or current performance is no guarantee for future such.

IMX price prediction

Wallet Investor believes IMX can be a bad, high-risk one-year investment option. Its price will not increase, resulting in devaluation of any investment.

Digital Coin Price takes the opposite view. They predict the lowest price of Immutable X in the future will be around $17 and the highest price will be around $18.71. In addition, they forecast 1 IMX will trade for $6 in one year, which is almost three times its current price.

